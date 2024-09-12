Airplane used to take photos after 9/11 on display in Miami Valley

DAYTON — After terroristic attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the was only one non-military plane that was allowed to fly over Ground Zero.

That plane is now in the Miami Valley.

The Civil Air Patrol C-172 is now on permanent display at the National Museum of the US Air Force.

On Sept. 12, 2001, as smoke was still rising, a crew of three pilots took pictures from the sky of Lower Manhattan and Ground Zero.

Civil air patrol volunteers transported blood and medical supplies and communicated and supported state and federal officials.

A huge part of history being added to the museum is very important to people in teh Miami Valley.

John Fedarko spent more than three decades in Air Force and worked on some of the planes at the museum.

“This is your history of why the countries the way it is today. Everybody that’s ever been through here and has seen the displays and all that can relate in some shape, form or fashion that had family that participated in some conflict that’s reflected here. So if you come here, you get to look at that history,” Fedarko said.

More information about the museum can be found here.

