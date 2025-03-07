AES Ohio warns customers of ‘industry-wide problem’ with ongoing scams

MIAMI VALLEY — A major utility company has issued a scam warning.

AES Ohio says thieves are trying to get money from the most vulnerable, including senior citizens and low-income communities, according to an AES Ohio spokesperson.

They call saying customers have been overbilled and are entitled to a refund.

“One of the most common types of utility scams involves customers receiving unsolicited calls, texts, emails, and in-person visits by an individual claiming to represent the utility,” said Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio spokesperson. “Scammers can be convincing and often target those who are most vulnerable.”

The company listed these signs for a potential scam:

Threat to disconnect

Refund or rebate offers

Request for immediate payment

AES Ohio said if the company does contact customers, they will have their billing information.

Any issues will show up on a person’s account.

AES Ohio said these scams are “an industry-wide problem.” The cons have affected many utilities across the country.

Visit this website to learn about utility scams.

