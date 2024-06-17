AES Ohio 'in good shape' anticipating demand on electrical grid during heat wave, spokeswoman says

AES Ohio is not anticipating having any trouble generating and providing enough power to meet increased demand during the current heat wave, company leadership said Monday.

One reason -- AES Ohio has 154 sub stations in its coverage area, including a huge facility off Route 48 in Miami County.

AES Ohio is estimating peak demands this week in the range of 143,000 to 149,000 megawatts, well short of the record demand of 166,000 megawatts in 2006, said Mary Ann Kabel, director of communications.

“So we are in good shape and anticipating high heat in terms of electricity demands,” she said, so much so that AES Ohio has stopped maintenance work so crews would be ready to handle any potential problems.

And that’s a good thing because the heat wave, anticipated to push temperatures throughout the Miami Valley into the 90s all this week, has area residents leaning on the air conditioning.

“I’m running the AC,” Adrienne White said Monday. She’s trying to limit her time outdoors while running errands.

“Because It’s something you shouldn’t be out in,” she said. “You could have a stroke, your health, you know, you should be in the house and stay cool.”

Maria Worel, who brought her young son to RiverScape to play in the fountains to beat the heat, said she’ll probably have to buy some fans to augment the air conditioners in her home.

She admits she’s concerned about everyone cranking up the AC at the same time.

AES suggests a couple of ways you can prevent using more than your share of the power generated and keep your bills lower:

* Pull those curtains and shades to keep the sun out, and

* Operate large appliances that generate heat, such as stoves and washer/dryers, after 7 p.m.





