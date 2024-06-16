Area cooling centers open due to dangerous heat

Multiple businesses in the Miami Valley have opened their doors as “cooling centers” as dangerously high temperatures are expected.

The Ohio EMA shared a list of cooling centers that will be open the week of Monday, June 17-Saturday, June 22.

>> Excessive Heat Watch starts Monday

Heat indexes of around or over 100°F are expected.

A list of some of the cooling center locations can be found below, a full list by the Ohio EMA can be found here.

GREENE COUNTY:

Beavercreek Senior Center

3868 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45432

Phone: 937-426-6166

Beavercreek Community Library

3618 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45432

Phone: 937-352-4001

https://greenelibrary.info/

Fairborn Community Library

1 East Main Street Fairborn, OH 45324

Phone: 937-878-9383

https://greenelibrary.info/

Fairborn Police Department Lobby

70 W Hebble Avenue Fairborn, OH 45324

Phone: 937-754-3000

https://www.fairbornoh.gov/government/police_department/index.php

Fairborn Senior Center

325 N Third St, Fairborn, Ohio, 45324

Phone: 937-878-4141

https://fairbornseniors.org/

Yellow Springs Community Library

415 Xenia Avenue Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Phone: 937-352-4003

https://greenelibrary.info/

Yellow Springs Senior Center

227 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Phone: 937-767-5751

https://www.ysseniors.org/

John Bryan Community Center

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387

Phone: 937-767-7202

New Carlisle Library

111 E Lake Ave, New Carlisle, Ohio, 45344

Phone: 937-854-3601

Hours: Monday thru Thursday 9:30 am-8:30 pm, Friday 9:30 am - 6 pm, and Saturday 10 am - 6 pm

https://www.newcarlislelibrary.org/

Xenia Community Library

76 E Market St, Xenia, Ohio, 45385

Phone: 937-352-4000

https://greenelibrary.info/

Cedarville Community Library

20 S Miller St, Cedarville

Phone: 937-352-4006

https://greenelibrary.info/

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library

57 West Franklin Street Bellbrook, OH 45305

Phone: 937-352-4004

https://greenelibrary.info/

CLARK COUNTY:

The Salvation Army

15 S. Plum St. Springfield, Ohio 45506

Phone: 937-322-3434

Hours: Monday 6/17 thru Friday 6/21 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

PREBLE COUNTY:

Preble County District Library- Camden Branch

140 S. Main Street

Hours: Monday-Thurs- 12-8 PM; Tues: 2-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 AM- 2 PM

Eaton Community Church

813 Camden Road

Monday-Friday 9 AM-5 PM

Preble County Council on Aging

800 E. St. Clair Street

Monday-Friday 8 AM-4 PM

HIT Foundation Main Office

2009 US 127 N.

Hours: 24/7

Preble County YMCA

450 Washington Jackson Road

Must sign guest waiver and show picture ID

Monday-Saturday

https://www.daytonymca.org/locations/preble-county-ymca

Preble County District Library- Genealogy Department

450 S. Barron St

Monday-Friday

https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/

Preble County District Library- Eldorado Branch

150 N. Main St

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

https://preblelibrary.org/

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Franklin and Harrison Streets

Thursday and Friday 11AM- 6 PM

Trinity Church

511 N. Commerce Street

Monday-Saturday 1-5PM

Preble County District Library- New Paris Branch

115 N. Washington St

Monday- Wednesday; Friday-Saturday

https://preblelibrary.org/

Preble County District Library- West Alexandria Branch

16 N. Main St

Monday- Wednesday; Friday-Saturday

https://preblelibrary.org/

Preble County LIbrary- West Elkton Branch

135 N. Main St

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

https://preblelibrary.org/

Preble County District Library- West Manchester Branch

212 S. High Street

Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

https://preblelibrary.org/

SHELBY COUNTY:

Alpha Community Center

950 Childrens Home Rd, Sidney, Ohio, 45365

Phone: 937- 498-9758

Hours: Monday - Friday: 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County

304 S West Ave, Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: (937)-492-5266

Hours: Monday - Friday: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ; Saturday: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ; Closed on Sunday





