Area cooling centers open due to dangerous heat

By WHIO Staff

Multiple businesses in the Miami Valley have opened their doors as “cooling centers” as dangerously high temperatures are expected.

The Ohio EMA shared a list of cooling centers that will be open the week of Monday, June 17-Saturday, June 22.

>> Excessive Heat Watch starts Monday

Heat indexes of around or over 100°F are expected.

A list of some of the cooling center locations can be found below, a full list by the Ohio EMA can be found here.

GREENE COUNTY:

Beavercreek Senior Center

  • 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45432
  • Phone: 937-426-6166

Beavercreek Community Library

Fairborn Community Library

Fairborn Police Department Lobby

Fairborn Senior Center

Yellow Springs Community Library

Yellow Springs Senior Center

John Bryan Community Center

  • 100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387
  • Phone: 937-767-7202

New Carlisle Library

  • 111 E Lake Ave, New Carlisle, Ohio, 45344
  • Phone: 937-854-3601
  • Hours: Monday thru Thursday 9:30 am-8:30 pm, Friday 9:30 am - 6 pm, and Saturday 10 am - 6 pm
  • https://www.newcarlislelibrary.org/

Xenia Community Library

Cedarville Community Library

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library

CLARK COUNTY:

The Salvation Army

  • 15 S. Plum St. Springfield, Ohio 45506
  • Phone: 937-322-3434
  • Hours: Monday 6/17 thru Friday 6/21 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

PREBLE COUNTY:

Preble County District Library- Camden Branch

  • 140 S. Main Street
  • Hours: Monday-Thurs- 12-8 PM; Tues: 2-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 AM- 2 PM

Eaton Community Church

  • 813 Camden Road
  • Monday-Friday 9 AM-5 PM

Preble County Council on Aging

  • 800 E. St. Clair Street
  • Monday-Friday 8 AM-4 PM

HIT Foundation Main Office

  • 2009 US 127 N.
  • Hours: 24/7

Preble County YMCA

Preble County District Library- Genealogy Department

Preble County District Library- Eldorado Branch

Fraternal Order of Eagles

  • Franklin and Harrison Streets
  • Thursday and Friday 11AM- 6 PM

Trinity Church

  • 511 N. Commerce Street
  • Monday-Saturday 1-5PM

Preble County District Library- New Paris Branch

Preble County District Library- West Alexandria Branch

Preble County LIbrary- West Elkton Branch

Preble County District Library- West Manchester Branch

SHELBY COUNTY:

Alpha Community Center

  • 950 Childrens Home Rd, Sidney, Ohio, 45365
  • Phone: 937- 498-9758
  • Hours: Monday - Friday: 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County

  • 304 S West Ave, Sidney, OH 45365
  • Phone: (937)-492-5266
  • Hours: Monday - Friday: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ; Saturday: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ; Closed on Sunday


