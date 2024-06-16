Area cooling centers open due to dangerous heat

Multiple businesses in the Miami Valley have opened their doors as “cooling centers” as dangerously high temperatures are expected.
The Ohio EMA shared a list of cooling centers that will be open the week of Monday, June 17-Saturday, June 22.
>> Excessive Heat Watch starts Monday
Heat indexes of around or over 100°F are expected.
A list of some of the cooling center locations can be found below, a full list by the Ohio EMA can be found here.
GREENE COUNTY:
Beavercreek Senior Center
- 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45432
- Phone: 937-426-6166
Beavercreek Community Library
- 3618 Dayton Xenia Rd, Dayton, Ohio, 45432
- Phone: 937-352-4001
- https://greenelibrary.info/
Fairborn Community Library
- 1 East Main Street Fairborn, OH 45324
- Phone: 937-878-9383
- https://greenelibrary.info/
Fairborn Police Department Lobby
- 70 W Hebble Avenue Fairborn, OH 45324
- Phone: 937-754-3000
- https://www.fairbornoh.gov/government/police_department/index.php
Fairborn Senior Center
- 325 N Third St, Fairborn, Ohio, 45324
- Phone: 937-878-4141
- https://fairbornseniors.org/
Yellow Springs Community Library
- 415 Xenia Avenue Yellow Springs, OH 45387
- Phone: 937-352-4003
- https://greenelibrary.info/
Yellow Springs Senior Center
- 227 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
- Phone: 937-767-5751
- https://www.ysseniors.org/
John Bryan Community Center
- 100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387
- Phone: 937-767-7202
New Carlisle Library
- 111 E Lake Ave, New Carlisle, Ohio, 45344
- Phone: 937-854-3601
- Hours: Monday thru Thursday 9:30 am-8:30 pm, Friday 9:30 am - 6 pm, and Saturday 10 am - 6 pm
- https://www.newcarlislelibrary.org/
Xenia Community Library
- 76 E Market St, Xenia, Ohio, 45385
- Phone: 937-352-4000
- https://greenelibrary.info/
Cedarville Community Library
- 20 S Miller St, Cedarville
- Phone: 937-352-4006
- https://greenelibrary.info/
Winters-Bellbrook Community Library
- 57 West Franklin Street Bellbrook, OH 45305
- Phone: 937-352-4004
- https://greenelibrary.info/
CLARK COUNTY:
The Salvation Army
- 15 S. Plum St. Springfield, Ohio 45506
- Phone: 937-322-3434
- Hours: Monday 6/17 thru Friday 6/21 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
PREBLE COUNTY:
Preble County District Library- Camden Branch
- 140 S. Main Street
- Hours: Monday-Thurs- 12-8 PM; Tues: 2-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 10 AM- 2 PM
Eaton Community Church
- 813 Camden Road
- Monday-Friday 9 AM-5 PM
Preble County Council on Aging
- 800 E. St. Clair Street
- Monday-Friday 8 AM-4 PM
HIT Foundation Main Office
- 2009 US 127 N.
- Hours: 24/7
Preble County YMCA
- 450 Washington Jackson Road
- Must sign guest waiver and show picture ID
- Monday-Saturday
- https://www.daytonymca.org/locations/preble-county-ymca
Preble County District Library- Genealogy Department
- 450 S. Barron St
- Monday-Friday
- https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/
Preble County District Library- Eldorado Branch
- 150 N. Main St
- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
- https://preblelibrary.org/
Fraternal Order of Eagles
- Franklin and Harrison Streets
- Thursday and Friday 11AM- 6 PM
Trinity Church
- 511 N. Commerce Street
- Monday-Saturday 1-5PM
Preble County District Library- New Paris Branch
- 115 N. Washington St
- Monday- Wednesday; Friday-Saturday
- https://preblelibrary.org/
Preble County District Library- West Alexandria Branch
- 16 N. Main St
- Monday- Wednesday; Friday-Saturday
- https://preblelibrary.org/
Preble County LIbrary- West Elkton Branch
- 135 N. Main St
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
- https://preblelibrary.org/
Preble County District Library- West Manchester Branch
- 212 S. High Street
- Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
- https://preblelibrary.org/
SHELBY COUNTY:
Alpha Community Center
- 950 Childrens Home Rd, Sidney, Ohio, 45365
- Phone: 937- 498-9758
- Hours: Monday - Friday: 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County
- 304 S West Ave, Sidney, OH 45365
- Phone: (937)-492-5266
- Hours: Monday - Friday: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ; Saturday: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ; Closed on Sunday
