Excessive Heat Watch starts this afternoon; Air quality alert extended in some counties

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Miami Valley from noon Sunday until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Heat wave starts today

Few small rain chances Monday & Tuesday

Staying hot all week long

Here's the plan

Air Quality Alert - Now through Midnight Monday night for Darke, Montgomery, Preble, Miami, Clark, and Greene Counties

Air Quality Alert - Valid until Midnight tonight for Randolph, Wayne, and Union Counties

Air Quality Alert - Valid until Midnight Monday night for Butler and Warren Counties

Air Quality Alert

DETAILED FORECAST:

Out the Door

SUNDAY/FATHER’S DAY (AIR QUALITY): Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Big heat arrives with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the low to middle 90s.

UV index Forecast

MONDAY (HEAT/AIR QUALITY): Partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 90s. This will be dangerous heat with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.

Mon Futurecast

Guidance is suggesting a slightly better chance for a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. As of now, no heat alerts due to uncertainty about showers and storms potentially limiting high temperatures.

Rain Chances

TUESDAY (HEAT): Heat wave continues with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values as high as 102. A couple pop-up showers or storms possible.

WEDNESDAY (HEAT): Staying hot and a bit muggy with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values may exceed 100 at times.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY (HEAT): More heat. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values over 100 possible.

FRIDAY (HEAT): Continued heat and no sign of relief with highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index values possibly over 100 at times.

SATURDAY (HEAT): Remaining hot with lows in the lower to potentially middle 90s.

