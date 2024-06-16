Excessive Heat Watch starts this afternoon; Air quality alert extended in some counties

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Miami Valley from noon Sunday until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Heat wave starts today
- Few small rain chances Monday & Tuesday
- Staying hot all week long
Air Quality Alert - Now through Midnight Monday night for Darke, Montgomery, Preble, Miami, Clark, and Greene Counties
Air Quality Alert - Valid until Midnight tonight for Randolph, Wayne, and Union Counties
Air Quality Alert - Valid until Midnight Monday night for Butler and Warren Counties
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY/FATHER’S DAY (AIR QUALITY): Plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Big heat arrives with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the low to middle 90s.
MONDAY (HEAT/AIR QUALITY): Partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 90s. This will be dangerous heat with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
Guidance is suggesting a slightly better chance for a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. As of now, no heat alerts due to uncertainty about showers and storms potentially limiting high temperatures.
TUESDAY (HEAT): Heat wave continues with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values as high as 102. A couple pop-up showers or storms possible.
WEDNESDAY (HEAT): Staying hot and a bit muggy with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values may exceed 100 at times.
THURSDAY (HEAT): More heat. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values over 100 possible.
FRIDAY (HEAT): Continued heat and no sign of relief with highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index values possibly over 100 at times.
SATURDAY (HEAT): Remaining hot with lows in the lower to potentially middle 90s.
