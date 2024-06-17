Excessive Heat Watch starts today; Air quality alert still in effect; Small rain chances today

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Nearing record highs all week

Few small rain chances Monday & Tuesday

No big relief from the heat

Air Quality Alert

Air Quality Alert - Valid Midnight Monday night for Darke, Montgomery, Preble, Miami, Clark, Butler, Warren, and Greene Counties

Air Quality

Excessive Heat Watch - Valid from 12:00 PM Monday to 8:00 PM Friday for the entire Miami Valley except Randolph County

Excessive Heat Watch

DETAILED FORECAST:

Excessive Heat Tips

MONDAY (HEAT/AIR QUALITY): VERY WARM START-- lows in the 60s and 70s

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 90s. This will be dangerous heat with heat index values near or just over 100. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon and evening to provide brief relief from the heat. Heavy rain is the main threat from any storms that do develop. Overnight lows will be in the 70s providing little relief.

Car and Air Temperatures

TUESDAY (HEAT): Heat wave continues with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values as high as 100. A couple pop-up showers or storms possible to provide brief relief from the heat in a few spots. Overnight lows will be in the 70s providing little relief

WEDNESDAY (HEAT): Staying hot and a bit muggy with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values may exceed 100 at times. Overnight lows will be in the 70s providing little relief

THURSDAY (HEAT): More heat. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle to potentially upper 90s. Heat index values over 100 possible. Overnight lows will be in the 70s providing little relief.

Hot surface reminder

FRIDAY (HEAT): Continued heat and no sign of relief with highs in the middle 90s. Heat Index values around 100. Overnight lows will be in the 70s providing little relief.

SATURDAY (HEAT): Remaining hot with lows in the lower 90s. Heat index may fall below 100 here, but overall heat effects will continue due to the long duration of heat so I will maintain a Level 2 here for the time being.

SUNDAY: An isolated shower or thunderstorm may develop. Otherwise a touch cooler with highs near 90 degrees.

