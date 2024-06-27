ADAMHS to host final community meeting to discuss future of county’s crisis services

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) will host the last of their community meetings focused on crisis care.

Thursday’s meeting is the last of three that were scheduled after their crisis care provider, RI International, terminated their contract with the county in May.

The goal of the meetings has been to get community input. ADAMHS wants to hear from people on what they want in a crisis mental health service provider and any feedback on the delivery of those services.

ADAMHS said this feedback is crucial.

“We need them there at those meetings,” Tina Rezash Rogal, a spokesperson for ADAMHS, told News Center 7. “This can’t be an after-the-fact ‘Oh my voice wasn’t heard.’”

Thursday’s meeting is set to take place at 9 a.m. at the Montgomery County Employment Opportunity Center.

