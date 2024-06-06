County leaders pen letter criticizing handling of crisis service provider’s departure

DAYTON — Montgomery County leaders are critical of the Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) board’s handling of its mental health services plan.

It hired the company RI International to run the program, but then it announced it was leaving, as News Center 7 previously reported.

News Center 7 obtained a letter nearly a dozen county leaders signed that questioned and criticized ADAMHS.

The letter was sent on May 15th, right in the middle of the two-week notice RI gave everyone that they would halt operations.

The letter makes it clear many people weren’t happy about the services ADAMHS hired or the way they went about it.

