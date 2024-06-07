‘Very emotional issue;’ ADAMHS seeking public opinion on what services to implement

DAYTON — The Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) has scheduled public meetings to learn what health services the community is looking for.

The public meetings were scheduled after its crisis provider, RI International, stopped its services.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, numerous Montgomery County leaders sent a letter to the ADAMHS Board accusing them of failing to use a team approach in hiring RI and failing to respond openly to their concerns.

Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communication for ADAMHS, Tina Rezach Rogal, said ADAMHS leaders are focused on bringing solutions to the current gap in mental health services.

