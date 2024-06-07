‘Very emotional issue;’ ADAMHS seeking public opinion on what services to implement

DAYTON — The Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) has scheduled public meetings to learn what health services the community is looking for.
>>RELATED: County leaders pen letter criticizing handling of crisis service provider’s departure
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell learns why this idea is not stopping the criticism LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
The public meetings were scheduled after its crisis provider, RI International, stopped its services.
According to a previous News Center 7 report, numerous Montgomery County leaders sent a letter to the ADAMHS Board accusing them of failing to use a team approach in hiring RI and failing to respond openly to their concerns.
>>RELATED: Crisis service provider ends services; Vote to approve new services in Montgomery County fails
Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communication for ADAMHS, Tina Rezach Rogal, said ADAMHS leaders are focused on bringing solutions to the current gap in mental health services.
“So, this is a very emotional issue for this community,” Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communication for ADAMHS Tina Rezach Rogal said.
We will continue to follow this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group