72-year-old Ohio man arrested in Utah on child exploitation charges

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was arrested in Utah last week for sexual exploitation crimes against minors.

Wade Christofferson, 72, from Dublin, Ohio, appeared in U.S District Court in Utah on Tuesday, according to our news partner, WBNS.

Christofferson is charged with attempting to sexually exploit a minor and with coercion and enticement.

According to court records, the Dublin Police Department received a report that Christofferson allegedly sexually abused a victim who was around 7 and 8 years old.

The attorney’s office said that Christofferson allegedly sexually abused the child 15 to 20 times.

Christofferson also allegedly abused a second minor in an explicit FaceTime call in Utah.

In a complaint affidavit, Christofferson allegedly taught the 7-year-old Utah victim sexually explicit code words.

Dublin Police Officers searched Christofferson’s home the day they received the report and found a modified attic crawl space with the words “H POTTER.”

Inside the crawl space, there were allegedly children’s writing on the walls, a mattress, pillows, and a blanket.

During a search of his phone, there were allegedly searches for a “criminal defense attorney sex crimes Columbus Ohio” and “In Ohio do clergy have to report child abuse confessions.”

Christofferson is set to extradited back to Ohio from Utah.

