Ohio man dies after crash involving farm vehicle in Indiana

INDIANA — An Ohio man is dead after a crash involving a farm vehicle in Indiana on Monday.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana wrote in a social media post that the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the 5100 block of Milton Bear Branch Road.

The crash involved a combine harvester and a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office identified the Ohio man as Vernon Smith from Cincinnati.

An initial investigation said that Smith crashed his car into the front tire of the combine while both vehicles traveled in opposite directions.

Medics transported Smith to the hospital, where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the combine, Tim Colen, was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said that family members have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

