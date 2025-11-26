Police searching for man, woman accused of stealing clothing from Englewood Kroger

ENGLEWOOD — Do you recognize these people?

Englewood Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man and a woman accused of stealing clothing from a Kroger store.

On three different occasions, the two suspects allegedly stole “a significant amount of Carhartt apparel” from the Englewood Kroger, according to police.

Police said they left in a white vehicle.

They posted security camera images of the two suspects and the vehicle on social media.

Contact Detective Wendling at (937) 771-5165 if you have information on either suspect.

Theft suspect's vehicle Photo contributed by Englewood Police (via Facebook) (Englewood Police (via Facebook))

Theft suspect in orange sweatshirt Photo contributed by Englewood Police (via Facebook) (Englewood Police (via Facebook))

