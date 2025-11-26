Former Ohio police officer accused of voyeurism

LAKE COUNTY — A former police officer in northern Ohio is facing charges after being accused of filming upskirt videos.

Christopher Pattie, who worked as a police officer in several Northeast Ohio communities, has been charged with two counts of voyeurism, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

He’s accused of using his cellphone to film upskirt videos earlier this month.

Records obtained by WOIO show that four days after the alleged incident, Pattie resigned as a part-time officer with the Madison Township Police Department in Lake County.

News Center 7 checked Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) records, which showed Pattie resigned in “good standing” with “no pending discipline.”

Records show Pattie has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. He spent over 20 years with the Mentor Police Department.

Pattie is currently out on bond, WOIO reported.

