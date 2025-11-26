Coroner IDs 57-year-old man killed in head-on crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A 57-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash in Dayton on Monday night.

Matthew Horstman was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday morning.

He was involved in a crash on Riverside Drive between E. Hudson and E. Norman Avenue around 5:45 p.m., according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that Black Ford Edge was traveling south on Riverside Drive and went into the median.

It hit a light pole, continued in the wrong direction on Riverside Drive, and crashed head-on with a Black Dodge Caravan.

Hortsman was the driver of the Ford.

Medics transported him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

The Dodge SUV had three people inside. All three were treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

