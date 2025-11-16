70-year-old man hospitalized after crash on busy Darke Co. intersection

DARKE COUNTY — A 70-year-old man was injured after a crash on a busy Darke County intersection on Saturday.
Deputies and medics responded at 11:50 a.m. to a reported crash at State Route 49N and State Route 47, according to a Darke County Sheriff spokesperson.
Medics transported a 70-year-old man, identified as Gregory Stmeyer, to an area hospital with minor injuries.
An initial investigation showed that a 2017 Chevy Cruze was traveling south on State Route 49N. The car stopped at a stop sign but failed to yield to oncoming traffic on State Route 47. The Chevy Cruze entered the intersection and hit a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Stmeyer.
A 28-year-old drove the Chevy Cruze and refused treatment, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies cited the 28-year-old for “right of way at through highway.”
