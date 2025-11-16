Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 47, and 53. The Powerball was 21.

No one won the $546 million jackpot.

The location where the ticket was sold has not been announced yet.

The next drawing will be on Monday, Nov. 17, with an estimated jackpot of $570 million.

