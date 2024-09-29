5K to be held in honor of police K-9 killed in crash

FRANKLIN — The date for the Fury 5K, held in remembrance of a police K-9 who was killed in a crash, has been announced.

The Franklin Police Division of Police announced in August that they would be holding a 5k in remembrance of their fallen K-9, Fury.

K-9 Fury was killed after an SUV going the wrong way crashed into a police cruiser on S. River Street in Franklin on Nov. 11, 2023, News Center 7 previously reported.

The Fury 5K will be held on Saturday, Nov 9, at 9 a.m. at the Laura Farrell School on Park Ave in Franklin.

It is $30 to register to participate in the 5K, you can register at the 5K’s website. Registration is open until the start of the race.

Registrations received through Oct. 25 will include a commemorative T-shirt.

All proceeds raised from the Fury 5K will go toward the City of Franklin Division of Police K-9 Fund.

