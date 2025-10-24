55-year-old driver dies after crashing into wooded area

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 55-year-old man died after losing control of his car and crashing into a wooded area off an Ohio highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Willoughby Hills police officers responded to the Interstate 90 east spur and the Interstate 271 south after several people called 911 after seeing a driver go off the road and enter a wooded area at the bottom of a ravine, according to a social media post from the department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle overturned at the bottom of the ravine with the driver trapped inside.

“The vehicle had traveled a considerable distance into a heavily wooded area, making access and rescue operations challenging,” the department said in the post.

Crews were able to extricate the driver, a 55-year-old man from Tacoma, Washington, and transport him to Hillcrest Hospital.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the post.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group