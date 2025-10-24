Man attacks Lyft driver, crashes car into building, assaults building owner

CLEVELAND — A man was arrested after he attacked a Lyft driver, crashed into a building, and then attacked the owner of the building.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, around 111:40 a.m., officers with the Cleveland Division of Police received a report about a car crash in the 13800 block of Lorain Ave, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with one of the drivers involved, a 42-year-old Lyft driver.

The Lyft driver said that after he dropped off a passenger, an unknown 23-year-old man came up to his car and started attacking him, WOIO-19 reported.

The 23-year-old man then returned to his car and began to strike the Lyft driver’s car.

The Lyft driver maneuvered his car to avoid being hit, causing the 23-year-old man’s car to leave the roadway and crash into a building, WOIO-19 reported.

The 23-year-old man then attacked the owner of the building that he had just hit.

All three men were taken to the hospital, WOIO-19 reported.

Investigators believe the 23-year-old man was under the influence at the time of the attack.

After he was medically cleared, he was taken to Cuyahoga County Jail, awaiting charges, WOIO-19 reported.

“Lyft takes threats to driver safety very seriously, and we have reached out to the driver to offer our support. We stand ready to work with law enforcement on any investigation,” a Lyft spokesperson told WOIO-19.

The incident remains under investigation.

