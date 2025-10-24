Around 85 illegal slot machines disabled, seized during illegal gambling investigation

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Around 85 illegal slot machines were disabled or seized during an illegal gambling investigation in Ohio this week.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) announced this week that it served search warrants at three businesses in Lake County as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

The investigation, in partnership with the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department, began after the OCCC received complaints that the businesses were operating illegal gaming machines.

“Illegal casinos harm communities and Ohioans that live in and contribute to those communities,” Matthew Schuler, the Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director, said.

The warrants were served at three locations: Fun Hub, Skillz Zone, and the Players Club in Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Approximately 85 suspected illegal slot machines were disabled or seized, along with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

To date, the OCCC has served search warrants on more than 170 locations across Ohio and seized or disabled over 7,703 illegal slot machines.

That is equal to more than all slot machines at Ohio’s four legal casinos combined.

“Partnering with local law enforcement to uphold Ohio’s gaming laws is the most efficient way to root out illegal gaming in the State,” Schuler said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

