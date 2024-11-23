52-year-old man facing more than 2 dozen child porn charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 52-year-old man accused of having child sexual assault material was formally charged on Friday.
Norman Adkins, 52, was indicted on 26 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
The Miamisburg Police Department opened an investigation into Adkins after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force accusing him of having child sexual assault material on an account, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Investigators reportedly found 26 images and videos while searching his computer.
Court records indicate that Adkins is not in custody.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
