52-year-old man facing more than 2 dozen child porn charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 52-year-old man accused of having child sexual assault material was formally charged on Friday.

Norman Adkins, 52, was indicted on 26 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The Miamisburg Police Department opened an investigation into Adkins after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force accusing him of having child sexual assault material on an account, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Investigators reportedly found 26 images and videos while searching his computer.

Court records indicate that Adkins is not in custody.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

