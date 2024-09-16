52-year-old man dead after shooting near Dayton carryout

DAYTON — A 52-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt after a shooting near a Dayton carryout on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jason Marshall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Shoop Ave, near Delphos Carryout, around 12:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Marshall who had died on scene.

“We also got a second call of a second victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds who had made it back to a private residence,” Dayton Police Sergeant Christopher Savage said.

That person, only described as a male, was later transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677 (333-COPS) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (222-STOP).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]