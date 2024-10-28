51-year-old man dies after being shot in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A 51-year-old man has died after being shot in Ohio on Saturday afternoon.
Columbus Police responded to the 1300 block of North High Street around 2:40 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
Medics transported a 51-year-old man, identified as Paul Allgood, to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, WBNS said.
It happened around the same time the Ohio State-Nebraska ended.
The shooting remains under investigation.
