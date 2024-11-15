UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found safe

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:28 a.m.:

The missing 5-year-old from Dayton has been found.

Dayton Police confirmed Noelle Tucker was found safe. She accidentally got on the wrong bus.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Dayton Police Department is looking for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Noelle Tucker was last seen around 6:15 a.m. on Friday in the 3000 block of W. Riverview Avenue.

The person watching Noelle fell asleep briefly and when they woke up around 6:30 a.m., the front door was cracked open and Noelle was gone, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat with rainbows and dinosaurs on it, a light blue shirt, navy blue pants, and purple shoes with unicorns on them.

Anyone with information on Noelle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com

