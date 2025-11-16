5 players score in double figures as Dayton beats Bethune-Cookman

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team got balanced scoring from its starting lineup in a 91-82 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Senior Javon Bennett scored 25 points to lead all five Dayton starters in double figures. He made 7-of-13 shots, including four three-pointers. Bennett also went 7-of-7 from the foul line.

Amael L’Etang recorded his second double-double, a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. De’Shayne Montgomery added 16, Keonte Jones scored 11, and Jordan Derkak had 10 in his first start as a Flyer.

UD improves to 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats took a 5-2 lead, but L’Etang’s trey tied it at 5-5. Bennett’s steal led to a Montgomery basket and foul to put the Flyers ahead, 12-9.

Bethune-Cookman led 24-20 with 8:31 left in the first half, but Dayton went on a 14-2 run to take a 34-26 lead. Bennett added a three to give UD’s largest lead of the half, 45-35, with 1:26 remaining until halftime. The Wildcats scored twice before the half ended as the Flyers led, 45-39, at the break.

Dayton maintained the lead throughout the second half. They led by as much as 13 points, 70-57, with 9:26 to go.

Bethune-Cookman cut it to as much as six points but could not get any closer. The Wildcats lost at nationally ranked Auburn in overtime on Nov. 3. Former NBA player Reggie Theus coaches them.

UD’s next game will be on Wednesday, Nov. 19, when they travel to Milwaukee to play Marquette at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

