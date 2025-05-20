5 juveniles arrested after allegedly breaking into cars, running from officers

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Five juveniles were arrested after police said they were trying to break into cars in a Miami Township neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On May 17, around 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Nesting Drive and Turtledove Way for juveniles trying to break into vehicles.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found five juveniles who matched the descriptions given to them.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers asked the juveniles to talk to them, they all ran, leading to a chase.

Four were taken into custody, the fifth juvenile was later identified.

“Please remember to lock your car doors and report any suspicious behavior,” the Miami Township Police Department wrote on social media.

The ages of the juveniles or the charges they face were not included in the social media post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group