48-year-old woman seriously injured after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured after a crash in Clark County over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, troopers with the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 235 and Marquart Road on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a minivan operated by 63-year-old Patricia Appis of New Carlisle was traveling east on Marquart Road.

A sedan driven by 27-year-old Jason Gilis of St. Paris was traveling north on SR 235.

The minivan failed to yield at a stop sign and entered the intersection at SR 235 and struck the Sedan, according to the OSHP.

Appis was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Gillis was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

His passenger, 48-year-old Roxanne Westfall, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group