4 suspected human trafficking victims found in Ohio, 2 men arrested

COLUMBUS — Two men were arrested in Columbus, accused of the human trafficking of four victims, including one minor, according to a release from Attorney General Dave Yost.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Timarrea Granderson, 27, and Larry Hill, 26, both from Texas, were arrested March 13 after an investigation through the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Columbus police.

Officers located and arrested Granderson first. He was with one of the four victims at the time of his arrest, according to the attorney general.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hill was arrested later that evening after he barricaded himself inside a home in Columbus on West Kanawha Avenue. He was located with two other victims, the release says.

The fourth victim was found at another location.

The victims are all Texas residents, and are being cared for by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, the release says.

Granderson and Hill will face charges in Texas, including trafficking of a person and compelling the prostitution of a minor. They will be extradited to Texas, according to the release.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group