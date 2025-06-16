4 injured after bar shooting in Ohio, sheriff says

Four people were injured after a shooting at an Ohio bar early Sunday.
Deputies responded at 2:57 a.m. after the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about shots fired at Ashton’s Bar Grill in Canton, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, they found four shooting victims who had non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses did not provide any information to deputies about the shooter, the sheriff’s office stated.
The shooting remains under investigation.
