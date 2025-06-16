Smoke, zero visibility from car fire inside garage at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Firefighters had a challenge battling a car fire in Beavercreek on Sunday.

Morning crews responded to the Stroop parking garage at the Greene on reports of a car fire, the Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857 wrote on social media.

It created some challenges for the firefighters.

This was “due to the confined area of the fire, distance from the engine, and large amount of trapped smoke which quickly creates a nearly zero visibility environment,” the fire union said.

They also posted photos on their Facebook page.

It showed a large amount of smoke coming from the garage. A red car sustained heavy front-end damage due to the fire.

They had to extend the handline into the building to put out the fire, the union stated.

No other cars were nearby for the fire to spread.

Carfire inside garage at The Greene Photo contributed by Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857 (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857 (via Facebook) )

