Woman arrested after investigation into suspicious death

RICHMOND, Indiana — A woman was arrested after an investigation into a suspicious death through the Richmond Police Department.

Jasmin Cash was served an arrest warrant while in jail on unrelated charges, according to police.

Cash was charged with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, which is a felony, police say.

“Every overdose death leaves behind a devastated family,” Chief Kyle Weatherly said. “We owe it to them, and to this community, to track down the source and pursue justice. Partnerships like the one we have with the coroner and prosecutor’s office make that possible.”

Richmond police worked with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office throughout the investigation.

