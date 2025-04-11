$35k in stolen Bitcoin recovered from scammers

Delhi Township — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation returned more than $35,000 to a local woman who was the victim of a cryptocurrency scam.

A 73-year-old woman from Delhi Township was scammed through a pop-up message on her laptop that said she’d been hacked. The woman then called what she believed to be a Microsoft hotline and spoke to a scammer who convinced her to withdraw money and convert it to Bitcoin to fix her computer.

The woman lost $41,750.

“This case illustrates the elaborate traps that crypto criminals use to scam their victims,” Yost said. “Thankfully, because the victim notified authorities quickly, BCI was able to recover most of the stolen money.”

The woman realized she had been scammed and went to the Delhi Township Police Department, which led to the assistance of BCI.

BCI traced the funds and put a freeze on transfers to the scammer. BCI was also able to recover most of the stolen money and returned $35,600 to the woman.

