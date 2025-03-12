32-year-old man learns punishment for robbing bank in Moraine

MORAINE — A 32-year-old man has learned his punishment for robbing a bank in Moraine last year.

Bill Madewell III, of Dayton, was sentenced to two years in prison on March 3, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records. He will receive credit for 179 days spent in jail.

Once he is released, Madewell will be on parole for one to five years, according to court records.

Madewell pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and another count was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Madewell’s case stems from a robbery that occurred at Fifth Third Bank at 1923 W Dorothy Lane around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A spokesperson from the Moraine Police Department said branch employees reported that a white male passed a note to a teller demanding money before fleeing on foot.

Police identified Madewell as the suspect and found him nearby shortly after.

No weapons were involved and no one was injured during the robbery.

Madewell is booked in the Montgomery County Jail but will serve his sentence at the Correctional Reception Center in Pickaway County.

