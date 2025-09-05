32-year-old man dies after cliff diving in Ohio, sheriff says

PORTAGE COUNTY — A 32-year-old man died after cliff diving last weekend in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies said that a 32-year-old man was with his girlfriend at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Portage County on August 30.
He performed a somersault off a 20-foot cliff down into the quarry, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.
The man has been identified as Skyler Correll.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Plumes of smoke seen from scrap metal fire at Greene Co. recycling plant
- Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl; have you seen her?
- 2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after crash at busy Darke Co. intersection
An on-duty lifeguard witnessed the jump and said that Correll’s face and chest smacked the water, and he went under, WOIO said.
A second lifeguard went into the water and brought the man back up.
They pulled him onto a board and started CPR.
Medics arrived and transported Correll to a hospital, where he died, WOIO reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group