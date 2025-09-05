2 adults, 1 child hospitalized after crash at busy Darke Co. intersection

DARKE COUNTY — Two adults and a child were injured after a crash in Darke County on Thursday evening.

Deputies and medics responded at 6:56 p.m. to U.S. 127 and State Route 705 on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported a 63-year-old woman, a child, and a 47-year-old man to an area hospital.

An initial investigation showed that James Head, 47, drove a black 2014 Jeep Patriot on State Route 705. Around that time, Melvin Potter, 63, was traveling south on U.S. 127 in a blue 2010 Chrysler Pacifica.

Mr. Head failed to yield the right of way to Potter at the two posted stop signs, and the two vehicles collided, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics took Potter’s Lori Potter, 63, and a child to Coldwater Hospital for their injuries.

Head was taken to the hospital. All three people had non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

