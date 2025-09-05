UPDATE: Plume of smoke seen from scrap metal fire at Greene Co. recycling plant

XENIA — UPDATE: @1:00 a.m.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from a scrap metal fire at a Greene County recycling facility late Thursday night.

Multiple firefighters responded to Rivers Metals Recycling at the 800 block of Jasper Road, according to a Xenia Police dispatcher.

Video and photos show multiple firefighters at the scene.

News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright says a pile of metal is on fire.

She saw plumes of smoke from the facility.

Multiple fire departments have brought in water tankers.

This includes mutual from Cedarville Township, Xenia Township, and New Jasper Township.

We will continue to follow this story.

