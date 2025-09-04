UPDATE: Semi carrying motor oil crashes, loses load on I-70 in Clark County; 2 injured

CLARK COUNTY — A crash involving a semi has sent two people to the hospital and caused a lengthy closure on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

The crash was reported on westbound I-70 near State Route 4 around 5:10 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved two semis.

Video from News Center 7’s crew on the scene shows that one semi was jackknifed and had lost a portion of its load.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark has been in contact with News Center 7 and has confirmed that investigators believe the semi that lost its load had been hauling motor oil, which spilled onto the interstate.

Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation caught a CareFlight landing on the interstate. It stayed there for nearly 20 minutes before taking off.

Two people were transported to area hospitals, one of whom is in critical condition, according to crews on the scene.

The sheriff expects the interstate to be closed for an extended period of time.

