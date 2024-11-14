31-year-old man shows up to hospital after stabbing at Dayton drive-thru

DAYTON — A 31-year-old man is recovering after a stabbing at a drive-thru in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

Dayton police were called to Ray’s Drive Thru and Corner Market on the 2200 block of Catalpa Drive on reports of a stabbing at approximately 4:16 p.m.

According to Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey, a 31-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to this incident.

The stabbing happened after an argument between the man and his child’s mother, according to Bailey.

Police said the man was uncooperative in the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Detectives from the Family Justice Center are investigating this incident.

