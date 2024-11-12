Police investigating reported stabbing at drive-thru in Dayton

DAYTON — Police have been called to a Dayton drive-thru after receiving reports of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatcher confirmed.
Dayton police responded to Ray’s Drive Thru and Corner Market on the 2200 block of Catalpa Drive at approximately 4:16 p.m.
The dispatch supervisor said police learned about this incident after receiving a call from the hospital.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more.
