30-year-old man sentenced after pleading guilty in child sex abuse materials case

DAYTON — A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having child sexual abuse materials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dylan Kent, 30, was sentenced to six months in jail and up to five years of probation prison after pleading guilty to four counts of pandering obscenity on Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to online court records.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 30-year-old accused of at least 90 counts of buying, having or creating obscene material

As part of the plea agreement, 86 counts were dismissed.

Kent was also designated as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported back in April, Dayton police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Kent had child sexual abuse material in his Dropbox account.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement, dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of exploitation, contact the CyberTipline of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



