30-year-old accused of at least 90 counts of buying, having or creating obscene material

DAYTON — A 30-year-old is in jail Thursday night on at least 90 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a Montgomery County grand jury indictment.

The felony charges on two sets of pandering obscenity involving a minor accuse Dylan Kent.

One set, categorized as a fourth-degree felony, accuses Kent on 45 counts of pandering with the intent of buying or possessing obscene material. A second set categorized as a second-degree felony, accuses him on 45 counts of pandering with the intent to create, reproduce or publish obscene material.

According to county Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office, Dayton police received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Kent had child sexual abuse material in his Dropbox account.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement, dedicated to investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

Kent was arrested about 2:20 p.m. and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held on no bond, according to the jail website.

He is to be arraigned in late April, according to the jail and county Common Pleas court websites.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of exploitation, contact the CyberTipline of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children





