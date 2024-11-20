3 new flights coming to area airport

Hebron, Ky — New flights are coming to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Frontier Airlines announced a nonstop flight that will operate twice a week to Austin, Texas starting in March.
Allegiant Air is also adding flights to two under-served markets.
One will be going non-stop to Portland, Oregon twice a week.
A second non-stop flight will fly twice weekly to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Those flights will start in May.
