3 new flights coming to area airport

Hebron, Ky — New flights are coming to the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Frontier Airlines announced a nonstop flight that will operate twice a week to Austin, Texas starting in March.

Allegiant Air is also adding flights to two under-served markets.

One will be going non-stop to Portland, Oregon twice a week.

A second non-stop flight will fly twice weekly to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Those flights will start in May.

