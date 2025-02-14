3 death row inmates granted 3-year-long execution reprieve

COLUMBUS — Three men on death row have been granted a reprieve of execution by Gov. Mike DeWine, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Each of the men have been given an extra three years, due to problems with the pharmaceutical supply chain, the release said.

Percy Hutton was scheduled to be executed in June of 2025, but the new date is in June 2028.

Samuel Moreland was scheduled to be executed in July of 2025, but the new date is in July 2028.

Douglas Coley was scheduled to be executed in September of 2025, but the new date is in August 2028.

