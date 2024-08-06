3 arrested in connection to shots fired investigation at Oregon District

OREGON DISTRICT — Three people have been arrested in connection to a shots fired investigation at the Oregon District early Saturday morning, Dayton Police Major Jason Hall said.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers on “proactive patrol” heard gunshots in the Oregon District.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told dispatchers that she heard three shots fired in the Omega Music parking lot.

“I didn’t see who did it, there were three shots fired that I heard from the patio of Oregon Express,” the caller said.

An officer went to the parking lot off Fifth Street and saw an individual with a handgun, Hall said.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the officer issued a county-wide call for backup, or a Signal 99, while chasing a man who witnesses said fired a gun into the air.

The man then got into a car and sped away. Other officers saw the car and began a pursuit.

Hall said crews ended the pursuit after learning no one had been shot.

Another jurisdiction located the car and two of the three people inside it.

Law enforcement eventually arrested the three people, according to Hall. Their identities were not immediately available.

The incident happened one day before the 5th anniversary of the Oregon District mass shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, Hall said.

