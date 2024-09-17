29-year-old man hurt after weekend shooting in Oregon District

DAYTON — A 29-year-old man was hurt in a shooting in the Oregon District early Sunday morning, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police officers near the 100 block of East Fifth Street heard multiple gunshots after 2:20 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot and administered first aid, Bauer said.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

>>PHOTOS: Reported shooting prompts county-wide call for assistance in Oregon District

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor previously confirmed to News Center 7 that a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance, was issued in response to a reported shooting. It was canceled at 2:33 a.m.

Bauer said police detained two people who were running from the scene.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are actively investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (937) 333-1232 to speak to detectives.

To remain anonymous and report information, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Oregon District Signal 99 (iWItness7 Viewer)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



