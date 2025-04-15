27-year-old woman injured after 3 vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 27-year-old woman was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Darke County Monday evening.
Around 5:31 p.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and Grubbs-Rex Road on reports of an injury accident.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Hyundai Tucson driven by 42-year-old Miles Hartzell of Greenville was traveling northwest on State Route 49 and attempted to turn left onto Grubbs-Rex road.
Hartzell failed to yield the right of way to a Toyota Rav-4 driven by 27-year-old Suzette Ferguson of Richwood that was traveling southeast of State Route 49.
The two vehicles collided, and Hartzell’s vehicle spun into a Peterbilt 337 truck driven by 41-year-old Stephen Lamb of West Milton, who was stopped on Grubbs-Rex Road.
Ferguson was taken to Wayne Healthcare and treated for minor injuries.
Hartzell was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way when turning left.
