27-year-old man learns punishment for attempted murder charge in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A 27-year-old man learned his punishment for his role in a shooting in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joseph Windsor was sentenced to 21 to 26 and a half years in prison on Friday for one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Clark County Court of Common Pleas records.

TRENDING STORIES:

A jury found Windsor guilty of these charges in March, according to court records.

Windsor will receive 167 days of time served. He will also have to register as a violent offender for ten years.

The shooting occurred near South Wittenberg Avenue and West Grand Avenue in Springfield on Sept. 24, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Medics took the victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound.

Windsor will be on parole for up to five years once he is released from prison.

Court records show that he will serve his time at the Ohio State Penitentiary.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



