27-year-old man accused of attempted murder in Springfield shooting formally charged

SPRINGFIELD — A 27-year-old man accused of attempted in a Springfield shooting last month has been formally charged.

Joseph Windsor was indicted by a Clark County Common Pleas grand jury on one felony count each of attempted murder, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield Police and medics responded to a shooting in the area of South Wittenberg and West Grand Ave. on Sept. 24.

Medics transported a person to Springfield Regional Medical Center after being shot.

CareFlight was also dispatched.

Online jail records indicate Windsor is in Clark County Jail after being arrested on Oct. 18.

His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

