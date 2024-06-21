25-year-old man dies after Butler Twp. motorcycle crash

BUTLER TWP. — A Dayton man died from his injuries following a motorcycle crash earlier this week in Butler Twp.

Corey Burns, 25, was killed in the crash that happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The crash report indicated that Burns was going north on Dixie Drive at “an unsafe speed” and ran into a semi-trailer that was turning left out of a parking lot near McCauley Drive.

Burns was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Kettering Health Dayton where he died from his injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash and its investigation had shut down N. Dixie Drive between McCauley Drive and Old Springfield Road on Tuesday.





