7-year-old dead after Ohio motel shooting

STARK COUNTY — A seven-year-old is dead after a motel shooting in Ohio early Friday morning.

Stark County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the Knights Inn Motel in Plain Township on initial reports of a shooting, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Deputies told Cleveland media outlets they found the child with gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the seven-year-old to the hospital where he died, Cleveland TV station WEWS reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will update this story.

