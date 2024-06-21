7-year-old dead after Ohio motel shooting

STARK COUNTY — A seven-year-old is dead after a motel shooting in Ohio early Friday morning.
Stark County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the Knights Inn Motel in Plain Township on initial reports of a shooting, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.
Deputies told Cleveland media outlets they found the child with gunshot wounds.
Medics transported the seven-year-old to the hospital where he died, Cleveland TV station WEWS reported.
The shooting remains under investigation.
We will update this story.
